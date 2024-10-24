Source: EcoCash introduces EcoPay bulk payments platform … –Newsday Zimbabwe

ECOCASH, Zimbabwe’s leading financial technology platform, has launched EcoPay, a pioneering online payment system designed to transform bulk payments for organisations.

The innovative platform enables companies, NGOs, and government departments to make instant payments to over 100 000 beneficiaries all at once, eliminating cumbersome manual processes.

Speaking at the launch in Harare on Tuesday, EcoCash commercial executive Gilbert Tsongorera said EcoPay is tailor made to meet the payment needs of a diverse range of organizations, from corporate entities to non-governmental organisations (NGOs), as well as those in the agricultural sector,” he said.

“It offers a fast and seamless solution for handling large-scale disbursements with enhanced control, efficiency and great transparency.

He added that it helps organisations to process payments securely and promptly, ensuring better financial management.

The launch of the new service comes at a time when businesses, NGOs and government departments are increasingly relying on digital technology to improve operational efficiency and achieve scale in their operations.

The platform’s advanced, web-based interface enables organizations to streamline their bulk payment processes, eliminating the need for manual interventions.

“This not only speeds up disbursements but also enhances transparency, making it easier for organizations to initiate, approve and track payments through a user-friendly interface,” Tsongorera said.

EcoPay comes with a suite of advanced features, including the ability for users to view their account balances instantly, and helping them make timely cashflow and expenditure decisions.

In addition to generating comprehensive reports that give organisations clear insights into their payment transactions, EcoPay also eliminates errors and validates EcoCash numbers while making payments.

“The platform has user-friendly informative dashboards that offer real-time updates and business analytics, making it easier for organizations to track and manage their payments,” said the official.

EcoPay offers a convenient self-service option, allowing organizations to manage payments autonomously. It streamlines operations, reduces dependence on external help, and enhances efficiency.

“Corporates, government departments, NGOs and even farmers can now upload payment instructions, generate real-time reports, and track disbursements on their own. This not only enhances operational control but also boosts productivity across various sectors,” he added.