Soldier embroiled in land scam

The State alleges that sometime in 2018, the duo allegedly defrauded desperate home seekers using stand numbers 7860 and 10236 being the remainder of Stoneridge Township.

A SOLDIER based in Harare, Stephen Madondo, has been taken to court over an alleged land scam.

Madondo (41), who is being jointly charged with Job Fundukwa (47) was on Thursday remanded in custody after the case was referred to Mbare Magistrates Court for further management

The court heard that the land was reserved by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works for the development of a secondary school.

It is alleged that the duo grabbed the open space and misrepresented to home seekers that they were offered the land by the State for resale. Several victims were duped and paid cash towards ownership of some residential and commercial stands at the two sites.

As a result , they unlawfully befitted from the sale of State land.