Source: Econet Dismisses Viral Post On VPN Data Access Charges
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has dismissed as false a widely circulated social media post claiming the company will deduct funds from EcoCash wallets of customers who use virtual private networks (VPNs) to access free data.
The post, which resembled an official Econet announcement, falsely alleged that the company had detected unauthorized VPN activity and would impose automated deductions to recover data costs.
The image, which appeared to be from Econet’s official X (formerly Twitter) page, was captioned “Scam Alert” and marked “FAKE” by the company, indicating that it was not an official statement. The fake post reads:
We’ve detected unauthorized VPN activity that’s been compromising our network security and allowing unauthorized access to our data services.
Unfortunately, this has resulted in some customers using our data for free.
To rectify this situation and ensure fairness for all, we’ll be implementing automated deductions from Ecocash wallets for customers who have been using the offending VPN application.
The deductions will be based on the amount of data used.
Please note that customers who haven’t used the VPN application will not be affected.
COMMENTS