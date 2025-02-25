Source: Zimbabwe Diamond Guards Accused of Killing “Scores of Citizens”

(IDEX Online) – Security guards working for the government-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) have killed “scores of citizens in cold blood,” according to a coalition of Zimbabwean civil society organizations.

They also accuse the ZCDC of torturing artisanal diamond miners in the Marange diamond fields, as a punishment for alleged illegal mining.

In a press statement (published on 14 February) they highlight the case of Abel Mutindindi, described as “the latest victim to die at the hands of ZCDC guards”.

They say he was chased, beaten and had dogs set on him as he panned for diamonds on 28 January.

Eight groups, including the National Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Artisanal Miners Association and Zimbabwe Diamond Workers Union call on ZCDC to publicly acknowledge their culpability in Mutindindi’s death.

They make a series of additional demands, that includes sending all ZCDC security personnel for human rights training, and conducting a voluntary human rights audit to understand the extent and nature of ZCDC human rights violations.

In response to the allegations, ZCDC spokesperson Sugar Changonda said: “I wish to acknowledge receipt of your communication, however, please note that this matter is being handled by the ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) who are carrying out investigations. In this scope, it is appropriate that we refer you to them.”

The ZCDC started operations in February 2016 as part of a government initiative aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in the diamond sector.

Zimbabwe, the world’s seventh biggest diamond producing nation, recorded an output of 4.9m carats, according to Kimberley Process data for 2023, valued at $303m. It exported 5.6m carats valued at $297m.

In 2023 the US sanctioned Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa for human rights abuses, corruption and smuggling gold and diamonds.

Mnangagwa, 81, who has held office since 2017, insists the claims against him are “defamatory” and “malicious”.

File pic shows artisanal miners in Marange.