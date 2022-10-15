ED appoints AG office board 

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a four member Attorney-General (AG)’s office board to provide oversight and supervisory roles to the office.

The board will be chaired by Attorney-General Prince Machaya and will serve for five years.

In terms of the Act, the board’s function is administering and supervising the AG’s office; and  appointing persons to the office, whether as permanent members on pensionable conditions of service or on contract or otherwise, and assigning and promoting them to offices, posts and grades in the office, and fixing their conditions of service. The board also serves to inquire into and dealing with complaints and grievances made by or against members of the office; and exercising disciplinary powers in relation to members of the office.

“The board shall exercise its functions under this Act so as to ensure the well-being and good administration of the office and its maintenance in a high state of efficiency,” reads the Act.

