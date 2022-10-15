Source: Juvenile (15), 3 accomplices up for stocktheft –Newsday Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Macheke, Mashonaland East province, have arrested a 15-year-old boy and his three accomplices for allegedly stealing 29 cattle worth US$22 000 from a Headlands farmer.

The juvenile (name withheld) was a herdboy at Moira Farm where the beasts were stolen.

His accomplices were identified as Tendai Svosve (37), Kudakwashe Koshi (34) and Tione Chisi (32) all of Macheke.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests yesterday.

“I confirm the arrest of four suspects over stocktheft among them a 15-year-old boy who was working at a farm,” he said.

It is reported that on September 9, Svosve and Koshi connived with the juvenile at the farm owned by Tendai Jura (41) and stole 13 cattle.

They took the beasts to Chisi who kept them at Percyvale Farm in Macheke.

They allegedly started selling some of the cattle to illegal butcheries in and around Macheke.

On October 7, using the same modus operandi, Svosve, Koshi and the juvenile stole 16 more cattle from Jura’s farm and handed them over to Chisi for safekeeping before disposal.

On October 8, police received a tip-off that Chisi was keeping and selling stolen cattle, resulting in his arrest.

He implicated his accomplices who were also arrested on the same day.

Police recovered 24 of the stolen cattle at Percyvale Farm, while five of them were already sold.