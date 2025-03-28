Source: ED appoints new army boss Matutu –Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted Major-General Emmanuel Matatu to the position of Lieutenant-General, and appointed him Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army with immediate effect.

The development comes after Mnangagwa retired Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe and subsequently appointed him Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture minister.

Sanyatwe takes over from Kirsty Coventry, who recently won elections to become the new International Olympic Committee president.