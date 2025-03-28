Source: Weapons ban spreads to Beitbridge as police gird for March 31 protests -Newsday Zimbabwe

BEITBRIDGE (Newsday Live) POLICE in Beitbridge have joined their colleagues countrywide in imposing a ban on weapons deemed as dangerous ahead of anti-government protests planned for Monday next week.

Beitbridge police boss Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube announced the weapons ban in a public notice on Thursday. His counterparts in Harare, Bulawayo and other urban areas have issued the same prohibition orders.

Ncube warned that the carrying of weapons such as catapults, machetes, axes, knob-kerries, swords, knives, daggers or any items capable of being used as weapons between March 29 and July 29,2025 would attract a six- month jail sentence.

The ban, he said, was in accordance with a section of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is declared, in terms of Section 4(4) of the Mopa, that any person who fails to comply with this prohibition notice shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 5 or to imprisonment for a perio not exceeding six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment,” he said.