Source: ED can visit all the churches in Zimbabwe but that will never guarantee him Christian votes!

As a life-long fervent Christian, who has seen his fair share of how organized Christianity operates, and how the minds of most Christians function, I can not stop myself from laughing each time I watch President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa go to all lengths, some even bordering on the ridiculous, in his attempts to endear himself with the Church.