ED challenger appeals Nguni inclusion 

MNANGAGWA

FORMER Zanu PF youth member Sybeth Musengezi has filed an application challenging the inclusion of Goodson Nguni in a court case he is questioning President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy as the president of Zanu PF.

Justice Mary Zimba-Dube had ruled that Nguni, a former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) commissioner, be joined to the proceedings.

“The decision to join in strangers in this application is outrageous in its lack of logic. My instructions are to appeal the ruling that was made yesterday, to have Nguni and his federal trust joining in these proceedings simply because at that material time Nguni was head in Zacc a constitutional body that is apolitical so Nguni cannot be saying that his experience at Zacc as an investigator is helping here,” Sithole submitted.

“We have a problem with that. So we want the superior courts to test that. On the face of it we have these two issues and they are really huge and whatever is going to happen will happen after the Supreme Court has made its ruling..”

Musengezi is challenging Zanu PF central committee processes that led to Mnangagwa assuming the party presidency  and eventually the country’s presidency after the removal of his predecessor the late Robert Mugabe.

