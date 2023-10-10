Source: ED hails HIV fight gains -Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says the gains in HIV prevention and reduced maternal mortality rate have been the main drivers of the country’s population growth.

Zimbabwe has made significant strides towards meeting the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, which aim to achieve a 95% reduction in new HIV infections, 95% access to anti-retroviral treatment and 95% viral suppression by 2030.

Addressing delegates at the official opening of the 20th International Inter-Ministerial Conference on South-South and Triangular Cooperation in Population and Development in Victoria Falls yesterday, Mnangagwa hailed efforts by partners including the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in maternal health services that have resulted in a reduced maternal mortality rate.

“Over the years, the government of Zimbabwe has made significant strides in implementing the goals of the International Conference on Population and Development. To-date, the total population of Zimbabwe has doubled from 7,6 million in 1982 to 15 million in 2022.”

“This increase in the population growth rate is attributable to an overall improved quality of life. Additionally, the decline in HIV and Aids-related mortality rates owing to the increased availability of Anti-Retroviral Treatment as well as reduced mother to child HIV transmission has had positive impacts. I thank the partners in Population and Development and the United Nations Population Fund for selecting Zimbabwe to be the host for this historic Conference,” he said.

Mnangagwa said the fertility rate has steadily declined, while life expectancy at birth has increased due to comprehensive and coordinated socio-economic and health care interventions.

“Zimbabwe’s national maternal mortality ratio is on a decreasing trend, from 651 per 100 000 live births in 2015, to 362 per 100 000 live births, in 2022.”

“The multi-pronged and people-centred national development agenda has registered progress on the social development front. Consequently, Zimbabwe has improved in the Human Development Index rankings,” he said.

He added that through partnerships, Zimbabwe has filled gaps in health service provision; that has seen medical and other health specialists coming to the country to assist in the health service delivery sector, from as far afield as the People’s Republic of China and Cuba.

“Periodic fellowships and capacity building programmes offered by Partners in Population and Development have also resulted in members of our health workforce attaining specialised post graduate qualifications. Exchange programmes with other member countries of the Partners in Population and Development, are equally appreciated,” added Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the same event on behalf of assistant-secretary-general of the United Nations and UNFPA deputy executive director Diene Keita, UNFPA regional director Lydia Zigomo said discussions during the conference were important as they would be focussed on an important accelerate to global and national development frameworks.

“Globally, South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC) has been demonstrated to improve effectiveness and efficiency of development assistance activities. SSTC has been deployed as a programme accelerator in the current UNFPA Strategic Plan 2022-2025 as one of the enablers for ensuring that UNFPA remains fit-for-purpose, agile and relevant in a fast-changing world. We believe that leveraging SSTC initiatives at different levels of administration will enable progress towards the SDGs and other development frameworks,” Zigomo said.