Source: Serve with honour, MPs told -Newsday Zimbabwe

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda has urged Members of Parliament to serve with diligence and ensure that policies and legislation are aligned with the Zimbabwe’s development aspirations.

Speaking during an induction seminar for 10th Parliament members in Harare yesterday, Mudenda said being a legislator was a rare privilege, hence the need to serve with honour.

“You must acknowledge that to serve as a Member of Parliament is a rare privilege. That privilege demands that we must serve the people of Zimbabwe responsibly, with distinction and with the greatest humility.

“The title of being honourable behoves us to be diligent and grounded educationally, dedicating ourselves to the rigorous scrutiny of policies and legislation agenda in order to ensure that they align with the national socio-economic and development aspirations of our country as anchored on the Sustainable Development Goals and the National Development Strategy1,” he said.

Mudenda also reminded MPs of their oversight mandate to preserve the rule of law, protect the rights and freedoms of citizens, and maintain the integrity of democratic institutions.

“To that end, as we embark on this parliamentary journey, let us be mindful of our oversight mandate within this framework as we uphold the principles of democracy and justice that the separation of powers principle seeks to safeguard,” he said.

The induction seminar was aimed at equipping MPs with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively carry out their roles and responsibilities.