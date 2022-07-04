Source: ED hails ‘solid ally’ China – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has praised China as a “solid ally that has protected the country from invaders”.

He was addressing journalists after meeting senior Chinese diplomat, Yang Jiechi and his delegation at the State House yesterday.

Yang is in the country for a high-level visit to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

“I am sure you are fully aware that major current projects in the country like Kariba (South power station upgrade) were financed by the Chinese, the Victoria Falls International Airport, Hwange power project and the magnificent (new) Parliament (Building),” Mnangagwa said.

“This speaks volumes of a solid relationship between Zimbabwe and China. In 2018 when the western countries wanted to invade Zimbabwe, the Chinese exercised their veto, this is why we are here, they are a solid friend of Zimbabwe.”

China has emerged as the biggest source of investment into Zimbabwe since Harare’s fallout with the West over alleged human rights abuses at the turn of the century.