Source: ED lauds land reform programme beneficiaries –Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has applauded Zimbabwean farmers who benefited from the government’s controversial and chaotic land reform programme for turning their activities into business ventures.

Speaking during a meeting with Zimbabwean ambassadors accredited across the world, Mnangagwa reiterated the government’s commitment to the land reform programme.

He described the programme as irreversible and integral to the nation’s agricultural strategy, applauding the progress made by its beneficiaries.

“It is commendable that there is a noticeable shift among Zimbabwean farmers, particularly among beneficiaries of the land reform, who are increasingly treating farming as a business,” Mnangagwa said.

“This is resulting in sustainable livelihoods, while enhancing household incomes and economic value.”

Zimbabwean farmers have recorded tremendous successes in tobacco and wheat production, increasing Zimbabwe’s foreign currency generation.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s current Sadc chairmanship gave the country an opportunity to lead various regional initiatives, particularly those focused on economic growth and development.

He called on the ambassadors to embody these qualities at their missions acknowledging the challenges posed by international sanctions and climate change.

“Zimbabweans by nature are not a people who moan or merely complain. We are action oriented, a resilient people and trailblazers. I expect these traits to be evident in the results that must come from your respective missions,” he said.

Mnangagwa also challenged the diplomats to actively promote Zimbabwe’s image on the international stage and to correct misconceptions about the country, particularly regarding the impact of sanctions. He urged them to engage the diaspora community and to foster trade relations that contribute to national development.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission commissioner Michael Reza has bemoaned the challenges Zimbabwe faces in obtaining international co-operation for extra-territorial investigations, particularly in recovering assets hidden in foreign jurisdictions.

He called on the ambassadors to leverage on their positions to foster beneficial relationships for Mutual Legal Assistance, which is essential for prosecuting offenders and recovering proceeds of crime.

“The fight against corruption is a global battle that requires international cooperation and a united front,” Reza said.