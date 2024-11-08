Source: Zimra goes after influencers, tourism players –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has launched a blitz on tourism stakeholders, including social influencers, to check on their compliance with various tax regimes in the country.

In statement early this week, Zimra announced that it would be conducting visits to assess compliance with all applicable tax heads.

The sectors targeted include accommodation, airlines, recreational activities, tourism intermediaries, food, beverages, MICE [meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions], hospitality and suppliers.

“Zimra is reminding all taxpayers with outstanding returns to submit without delay and all taxes to be paid in trading currency,” the revenue collector said.

“All taxpayers with outstanding returns are reminded to submit them without further delay. Late submission of returns and late payment of tax attracts penalties, interest and prosecution.

“Returns should be completed in full and submitted on time, through the TaRMS system [Tax and Revenue Management System]. Payment for all taxes should be remitted in full, on time and in the currency of trade.”

In the accommodation sector, Zimra is targeting hotels, lodges, Air BnB, motels, camps, houseboats and guest houses, while airlines including international, domestic, local, private, private charters and helicopters will also not be spared.

Recreational activities including game drives, helicopter flights, hunting safaris, cruises, zipline, bunjie jumping and cultural exchange tours will be covered in the blitz.

Also targeted are travel agents, tour operators, shuttle services, online travel companies, car hire and destination management companies which are tourism intermediaries.

The programme is also expected to target the food and beverages sector, including restaurants, pubs, bars, night clubs, fast-foods and catering companies.

In the MICE sector, international conferences, music festivals, event suppliers, weddings and events venues, local conferences, international sporting events and international artistes will also be targeted.

Hospitality suppliers including linen, guest supplies, wine producers, private clear beer producers, laundry services, hospitality systems and social influencers will see the tax authorities knocking on their door.