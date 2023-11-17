Source: ED names wrong judge for Justice Chinamora case –Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday erroneously named Justice Moses Chinhengo as chairperson of the tribunal tasked to probe Justice Webster Charakupa Chinamora’s alleged acts of conduct and recommend if he is still suitable to remain in office, NewsDay has learnt.

In a Government Gazette yesterday, the President said the three-member tribunal will be chaired by Retired Justice Ahmed Moosa Ebrahim.

Part of the Gazette reads” “IT is hereby notified that Proclamation 9 of 2023, published in Statutory Instrument 227A of 2023; contained an error. In the final paragraph of the Preamble to that Proclamation, paragraph (b) incorrectly specified the “Retired Justice Moses Chinhengo” in mistake for “Retired Justice Ahmed Moosa Ebrahim” as the Chairperson of the Tribunal inquiring into the question of the removal from office of Mr Justice Nicholas Webster Charakupa Chinamora”

Justice Chinamora faces a series of accusations centred on alleged misconduct.