Source: ED pampers military –Newsday Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects a parade during Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day commemorations at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a series of initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), underscoring his administration’s commitment to the well-being of military.

The latest gesture comes amid rising political tension and economic challenges in Zimbabwe, with civil servants constantly complaining about the eroded purchasing power of their salaries.

Amid growing public dissatisfaction due to economic hardships, Mnangagwa appears to be doubling down on the one institution he trusts the most — ZDF.

Speaking during commemorations to mark Defence Forces Day at Rufaro Stadium, Mnangagwa outlined several key measures that his government is implementing to support the ZDF, focusing on both non-monetary incentives and infrastructural development.

“Meanwhile, an array of strategies is underway to improve the welfare of members of our defence forces. Non-monetary incentives and benefits such as civil service housing loans and the civil service vehicle purchase scheme have been extended to members of the defence forces,” he said.

In addition to these financial incentives, Mnangagwa revealed that the government had expanded the transport fleet for the defence forces by procuring a variety of vehicles.

The move is expected to enhance mobility and operational efficiency within the military.

“Further, my government has expanded the transport fleet for the defence forces, through the procurement and delivery of an assortment of vehicles,” he said.

Mnangagwa also revealed that government would soon embark on the construction of 3 000 housing units specifically for ZDF members.

“Over and above housing units that are ready for occupation, the government will soon be embarking on the construction of 3 000 housing units for members of the ZDF,” he said.

“This is part of the comprehensive programme by my administration to increase affordable housing stock throughout the country.”

Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of ensuring that all military hospitals and other health institutions are equipped with modern facilities and sufficient medical supplies.

“Similarly, healthcare for members of the defence forces is of critical importance for their general upkeep. My government is committed to make sure that all military hospitals and health institutions have requisite modern equipment and adequate medicines. The construction of the Defence Forces Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Force Base is being accelerated,” he said.

The relationship between Mnangagwa and the military has been one of mutual dependence.

The army played a pivotal role in the military coup to oust the late former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017, catapulting Mnangagwa to power.

Since then, the military has been central to the sustenance of his government, acting as a bulwark against any potential opposition or civil unrest.