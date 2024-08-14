Source: D-day for Christ Ministry Church ownership wrangle –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE magistrate Apollonia Marutya is today expected to deliver a ruling on the Christ Ministries Church ownership dispute, where Collin Makoni, who claims to be the leader, is accused of contempt of court.

During cross-examination, Collin took the stand and argued that he was formally appointed by the board as the first president of the church with effect from August 21 last year.

The complainant is Leddie Makoni (87), who is the mother of the accused person.

State prosecutor Chyvonne Nhira alleged that on December 3 last year, Collin violated High Court order HC 4934/23 after he allegedly flighted an advertisement bearing a church letterhead in a State-owned newspaper.

The advertisement was a notice of appointment of the church heads of denomination and executive board.

It is alleged that on January 18, the accused person further caused the publication of his interview in a State-owned newspaper in which he reiterated that he was duly appointed the president of Christ Ministries Church.

Nhira argued that the State had copies of the newspaper as evidence.

On another count, the State alleged that on December 20 last year, Collin violated High Court order HC 4934/23 by writing a letter bearing the church letterhead.

According to court documents, he terminated the contract of employment of Shelton Kaungwa who was the headmaster of Christ Ministries High School.