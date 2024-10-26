Source: ED2030 slogan spoils Zanu PF indaba –Newsday Zimbabwe

The provincial chairmen for Masvingo, Midlands and Manicaland led a raucous set of delegates who followed their slogans with songs calling for Mnangagwa’s term extension.

THE controversial bid by a section of the ruling party to push President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his constitutional two terms in office threatened to spoil the Zanu PF conference in Bulawayo as some provinces defied a directive to avoid long slogans by the party leadership.

Introducing delegates from the provinces, Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu advised the provincial chairmen to do a “one up, one down,” in what was construed as a measure to stop the “ED2030” chants in vain.

While other leaders, including Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Jabulani Sibanda, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans chairman Cephas Ncube and other affiliates avoided the slogan, Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Kazembe Kazembe opened the floodgates with the slogan.

It was revealed early this week that the party leadership had dismissed the slogan as unofficial, hence the muted responses to it before the three chairmen and their delegates exploded into a frenzy after the slogans.

Notable was Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who seemingly ignored the slogans when it was chanted although he was participating enthusiastically in other activities.

As fate could have it, Chiwenga’s speech was blighted by malfunctioning and technical glitches, with a poor sound system disrupting his address, prompting murmurs of frustration from the audience.

In his address, Mnangagwa berated party districts with defective membership records.

“I am aware that in some districts, chaotic records of members are deliberate and preferred by those holding party positions to gain favour or advantage over others,” he said.

“Party structures are critical for a strong foundation of the revolution. We should guard against infiltration into the structures and ensure they are preserved,” he added.

Mnangagwa, however, indicated that the membership was growing, especially in Bulawayo province, but cautioned the party against complacency.

“The party should not relax. Greater linkages and business networks across all sectors of the economy, including among entrepreneurs, the youth, and women, must rank high on the party’s work,” he said.

Mnangagwa also reiterated his call for members to uphold strict adherence to the party’s constitution and maintain discipline at all levels.

“In line with Article 2, section 8 and 9 of the amended constitution, I challenge this 21st national people’s conference to reaffirm our commitment to the party constitution.

“This binds all members and must be respected, adhered to and fulfilled by all of us, at every level, without exception.” Mnangagwa said, warning members against the dangers posed by factionalism and opportunism.

“Further, the threats posed by indiscipline and political excesses of opportunists should be addressed head-on. In Zanu PF, we toe the correct line of the revolution. There is no room for ideological indecisiveness.

“According to Article 3 section 19, sub-section (1), every member of the party has a duty to be loyal to the party and its leadership.

“Sub-section (6) also obligates us to conduct ourselves honestly and honourably in dealing with the party and the public so that we do not bring the party or its leadership into disrepute and ridicule.

“No one will be allowed to derail the party’s people-centred character. Ultimately, us the people must always defend the party.”

The controversy surrounding the slogans agitating for a term extension for Mnangagwa blighted subsequent meetings held during the week.

Mnangagwa himself has used different platforms in and outside Zimbabwe to advise people that he was a “constitutionalist” and would go and rest after his two terms.

Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa also confirmed that the issues came up during the central committee meeting at the party’s headquarters in Harare during a Press briefing on Wednesday.

The issue was triggered by a report by the party’s national commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, who reported gross indiscipline within the party structures.

The central committee reportedly debated the issue for more than two hours as members demanded answers on the matter.