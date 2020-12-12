Source: ‘Educate women to end GBV’ – DailyNews

By Perpetua Rojasi

WOMEN need to be empowered and taught how to be self-sufficient in order to walk away from abusive relationships, according to Zimbabwe Widows and Orphans Trust (ZWOT) mentor, Elizabeth Parirenyatwa.

Speaking during a march against gender-based violence (GBV) in Harare yesterday, Parirenyatwa said some women are enduring abuse just for the sake of being married as they have no other options.

“Women need to be well educated to rise up against GBV, rape; marriage-related abuse as well as abuse at workplaces “When we are a violent community, we are a retrogressive community, therefore we need women to be productive in their respective communities and refrain from GBV.

“We have been visiting prisoners both women and men, in different prisons in the country, educating them and advising them to stop GBV,” Parirenyatwa said.