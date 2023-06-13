Elderly get timely blanket donation 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Zanu PF Southerton constituency candidate Cde Maureen Nyemba hands over blankets and some goodies to the elderly people in Mbare yesterday

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

MOVING in line with President Mnangagwa’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind, a businesswoman, philanthropist and Zanu PF aspiring Member of Parliament for Southerton, Cde Maureen Nyemba yesterday donated blankets and goodies to senior citizens in her constituency.

She also donated a wheelchair to Cuthbert Zvaivepi.

The donation ceremony was also attended by Zanu PF Harare provincial women’s league members.

Cde Nyemba who is also a Central Committee member called for Zimbabweans to vote in their numbers for Zanu PF to bury the opposition in Harare.

The donation comes barely a month after she made yet another donation of blankets, to cushion the less-privileged from the dropping temperatures as the winter season arrives.

Speaking at the function held at JB centre in Mbare, Cde Nyemba expressed her desire to continue assisting the less-privileged, most whom were no longer able to sustain themselves due to health-related complications while others were not gainfully employed.

“I believe everyone has a role to play in keeping our communities intact and creating unity by reaching out to the vulnerable among us.

“We should be each other’s keeper, in line with espoused African values, which advocate and promote oneness”.

One of the beneficiaries Mrs Patricia Wachenuka from Mbare expressed her gratitude saying the blankets and other goodies come in time for those struggling to stay warm this winter.

Another elderly Ms Sophia Mango commended Cde Nyemba for remembering the elderly and the less-privileged.

“We really appreciate her efforts. We will reward her by for her into office come August 23, this year. I will cast my vote on her and the party. We cannot vote for a party without history,” she said.

A former councillor for Ward 12, Cde Nyemba implored other community leaders to reach out and assist those in need of assistance.

Cde Nyemba is confident of claiming the city from the CCC an offshoot of MDC-T.

She said President Mnangagwa is taking the urban renewal agenda seriously hence the electorate is witnessing a developmental trajectory in areas Chitungwiza, Epworth, Glen-Norah, Glen View, and Mbare among other areas.

President drilled boreholes under the Presidential borehole scheme in areas such as Chitungwiza, Epworth, Glen Norah and Glen View among others.

The President has enunciated policies and interventions that his administration has crafted to save urbanites from the opposition misgovernance and its twin evil of corruption.

The government last week, declared Mbare’s New Lines area a state of emergency and subsequently ordered that devolution funds be redirected to refurbish housing, and sewer systems and enhance garbage collection in the area.