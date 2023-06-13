ZRP salutes crime consultative stakeholders

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Victor Maphosa

Mash East Bureau

Mashonaland East police have applauded their crime consultative stakeholders for playing a pivotal role in the police endeavour to ensure a crime free society.

During a ZRP stakeholders lunch in Marondera recently, Officer Commanding Police Mashonaland East Province Commissioner Grace Ndou said as police they have seen it important to have a meeting with their stakeholders where, together, they could share crime tips, as they work to prevent crime in communities.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the police to thank stakeholders for assisting them with resources to ease their policing duties.

“ZRP Mashonaland East Province came up with an idea to invite our crime consultative stakeholders for a meeting so that we could share on crime tips but also that we can thank them for the work that they have been doing with us. They repaired our police vehicles and are providing us with materials that we need in order for our work to be easier.

“To appreciate the work that is being done by our stakeholders, we saw it prudent, as ZRP Mashonaland East to just say thank you to our stakeholders, by having lunch with them and at the same time, share together strategies that can make our area be more peaceful and also curb crime.

“We had people from the banking sector, tobacco auctioneers, Government, and those in the energy sector. We also had retailers and wholesalers. All these, especially the business sector, came up with their problems and also suggested solutions as well and we noted that some of the solutions are generic. They also requested police visibility,” she said.

She added that from the ZRP side, officers commanding districts were also present.

“Our officers-in-charge were also there, as well as officers commanding districts. They also heard what our client base is expecting.

“The engagement came out well. The commitments we made have to be seen through and probably call for another meeting to see if we have been able to implement what we said we will do,” she said.

Representing the fuel industry, Mr Hazvinei Mutasa, owner of Giant Petroleum, said the interactions were educative and commended the ZRP for the platform.

“We learnt a lot, the issue of employing people should not just be done recklessly, we need to take potential employees to the police for vetting processes so that we avoid employing people with bad motives.

“We also learnt that it is prudent to put water tight security measures at our business premises and homes. We are thankful to these engagements by the police,” he said