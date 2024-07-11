EMA closes two mining companies

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has fined two mining companies and temporarily closed them for operating without environmental impact assessment certificates.

Mupfure Mining Syndicate and Glesson Construction Company can only resume mining operations once they pay fines of US$15 000 and US$5 000, respectively, do proper assessments and have these approved and certified by the EMA.

The environmental impact assessment certificate confirms that a company has identified and analysed the processes and has correctly predicted the impact this will have on the physical environment. The company then has to look at the alternative and mitigation measures to reduce the environmental impact of a proposed project.

Both companies were operating in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe district.

In a recent interview, EMA education and publicity officer in Mashonaland East Mr Astas Mabwe said the two companies were found on the wrong side of the law, hence their immediate closure.

“Miners should always implement environmentally sound projects. As EMA, we are always on the lookout for companies who operate without following proper procedures. Recently, we issued tickets to two mining companies that were operating without the requisite environmental impact assessment documents and they were eventually shut down.

“An environmental impact assessment is a very important document as it helps decision makers to take into consideration the economic, environmental and social impacts that their projects or operations will have in the short and long term.

“Mupfure Mining Syndicate, which operated from Matongorere Village, Ward 17 in the Bangari area, was issued with combined tickets of US$15 000 before closure, while Glesson Construction Company was ticketed US$5 000 before closure.”

Mr Mabwe urged companies and individuals who are implementing prescribed projects to comply with the law.

He said although the mining sector is key in the economic development of the province and the nation as a whole, projects should be conducted within the confines of Zimbabwean laws.

“Mining is a big business and contributes significantly to the gross domestic product of the province and the nation at large, but miners should conduct their business in accordance with the country’s laws. We will always be alert, and on the ground to pull the plug on any illegal activities.

“All miners are obliged to seek guidance from EMA before they implement projects that have the likelihood to cause harm to the environment. This is because rehabilitating and living in an environment that has been degraded comes at a huge cost than preventing its degradation,” he said.