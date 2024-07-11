Five arrested for aggravated indecent assault in Wedza 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

FIVE women have been arrested for stripping a woman and brutally assaulting her with tree branches while recording the whole incident on video.

The video went viral on social media platforms and prompted the police to look into the incident.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said investigations are underway.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Vimbai Mike (19), Rudo Manjere (17), Lilly Rose Munyoro (16), Lillian Chido Munyoro (17) and Sandra Vhumbunu (17) on the 10th of July 2024 in connection with the case of aggravated indecent assault which occurred in Mupfuuri Village, Wedza, on the 4th of July 2024,” he said.

“Investigations by the police revealed that on the 4th of July, 2024, at 11 00 hours, Rudo Manjere, Lilly Rose Munyoro and Lillian Chido Munyoro lured the victim, Mavis Mada (18), to Vimbai Mike’s homestead in Mupfuuri Village on the pretext that they wanted to give her vegetable seedlings.

“The suspects locked up the victim in one of the huts and stripped her naked. They took turns to assault the victim with sticks and went on to insert three sticks into her private parts while recording a video.

“The victim fell unconscious and the suspects poured water on her before freeing her at 1500 hours. The arrest of the suspects led to the recovery of a Vivo cellphone which had been used to record the incident.”

Commissioner Nyathi said Vimbai Mike is in police custody while the other four suspects, who are juveniles, have been released into the custody of their parents. They will be taken to court for the due process of the law to take its course.

He said the complainant is alive and is currently receiving medical attention at Mount St Mary’s Hospital.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to settle disputes amicably without resorting to violence. The law will take its course in this case without fear or favour,” Commissioner Nyathi said.