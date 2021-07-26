Source: EMA stops Kariba housing project | The Herald

Mr Rambwayi Mapako

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has stopped work on the Kasese Housing Project in Kariba until an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been obtained.

Government recently took over the project after a contractual dispute between Kariba Municipality and the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe over variance in the cost of the project.

The project, which has had several false starts since its inception in 2018, recently resumed with the contractor, ICP, coming on site, initially to restore work done by the previous contractor.

Weather conditions had disturbed some of the works including roads and laying of pipes.

EMA provincial manager Mr Rambwayi Mapako confirmed the development saying housing construction was a prescribed project which required an EIA.

“We have issued an order for the project to stop until the process of getting an EIA is complete according to the law,” said Mr Mapako.

“Housing development is a prescribed activity according to Section 97 of the Environmental Management Act.”

He said there was no EIA certificate issued for the project.

An EIA looks at the impact that a project may have on the environment and communities in the surrounding area.

It also looks at mitigation measures that can be undertaken.