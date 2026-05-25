Source: Emotional send-off for national hero Brig-Gen Tshuma – herald

Peter Matika

Bulawayo Bureau

A SOMBRE atmosphere engulfed Swart Village in Bubi District yesterday as senior Government officials, war veterans, service chiefs, traditional leaders and villagers gathered to bid farewell to decorated national hero Brigadier-General (Retired) Donald Silundi Tshuma during an emotional funeral service at his rural homestead.

Mourners described the late Brig-Gen (Rtd) Tshuma as a fearless liberation war cadre, disciplined soldier and humble patriot whose life was defined by sacrifice, loyalty and service to the nation.

Family spokesperson Mr Alfred Mzizi said Brig-Gen (Rtd) Tshuma’s death had left a painful void within the family and the wider community.

“Despite all his achievements in the military and his national standing, he remained deeply connected to his family and community. He was humble, approachable and always available whenever people needed guidance,” said Mr Mzizi.

Chairperson of war veterans in Bubi District, Cde Sonny Key Mguni, chronicled the national hero’s liberation war journey, describing him as one of the dedicated young cadres who answered the call to fight colonial oppression.

He said after joining the liberation struggle, Brig-Gen (Rtd) Tshuma initially received military training in Botswana before proceeding to Zambia in 1977 for advanced military instruction.

In 1978, he was among a select group of cadres sent to Libya for further training, but the programme could not proceed due to religious conflicts.

“He later travelled to the then Soviet Union, where he underwent extensive military training before returning home at Independence in 1980 to join the Zimbabwe National Army,” said Cde Mguni.

“Through hard work, discipline and patriotism, he rose through the ranks to become Brigadier-General. He was fearless during the liberation struggle, yet he remained humble and approachable. He never separated himself from the people despite his seniority.”

Chief mourner and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo, said the province was grateful to President Mnangagwa for conferring national hero status on the late Brig-Gen (Rtd) Tshuma.

“Brig-Gen (Rtd) Tshuma was a humble man and one would hardly know he was a senior military officer. He was hardworking, disciplined and deeply respected by leadership at all levels,” said Minister Moyo.

“As Matabeleland North Province, we have suffered a huge loss, but we are proud that one of our sons has been recognised as a national hero.”

Traditional leaders also praised the liberation war icon for remaining closely connected to his roots and consistently supporting Bubi District.

Family members fought back tears as they described him as a loving father, pillar of strength and unifier who valued respect and togetherness within the family.

Brigadier-General (Retired) Tshuma is survived by four children.

Today, a provincial send-off ceremony for the national hero will be held in Bulawayo before his body is flown to Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare, where it will lie in state ahead of burial at the National Heroes Acre tomorrow.

President Mnangagwa is expected to preside over the burial ceremony.

Born Donald Silundi Tshuma, whose Chimurenga name was Henry Silundi, the late national hero became politically active at a young age due to the injustices and racial discrimination under the Rhodesian regime.

He served in the Zapu Youth League structures as Gwabalanda District Organising Secretary in Bulawayo before his political activism attracted the attention of the Rhodesian Special Branch.

In November 1976, he escaped arrest and crossed into Botswana before proceeding to Zambia to join the liberation struggle as a ZIPRA cadre.

He initially stayed at Nampundwe Transit Camp before being transferred to Mwembeshi Camp for military training. After completing training, he was deployed along the Zambezi River on the Northern Front.

In February 1978, he was among 300 cadres, including the late national hero Lieutenant-General Lookout Masuku, selected for further military training in Libya.

However, the programme failed to materialise after the cadres rejected conditions to first convert to Islam.

He later travelled to the Soviet union in November 1979 for advanced military training, where he trained as a platoon commander until June 1980.

Following Independence, Brig-Gen (Rtd) Tshuma rose through the military ranks, being promoted to Captain in 1981, Major in 1982 and Lieutenant-Colonel in 2012. Upon retirement in 2020, he held the rank of Brigadier-General.

During his distinguished military career, he received several honours including the Liberation Medal, Independence Medal, Long and Exemplary Service Medal, and the Commander of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award.