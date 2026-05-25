Source: President implores youth to uphold vows – herald

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has urged young couples to genuinely value and uphold their marriage vows as the bedrock of stable families and communities.

The President said young people should value love and harmony bound together by African tradition and customs.

He was speaking at the wedding of Taonanyasha John Tagwirei — the eldest son of prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei — and his longtime partner, Poneso Tinomuda Janda, held at the Thornpark Polo Club in Harare yesterday.

Addressing the gathering, President Mnangagwa stressed the divine and cultural significance of marriage, drawing on biblical imagery to underline the role of companionship and mutual support.

“Kubatanidza vaviri kwemhuri, chidzidziso. Adam haana rufaro kana Eve asipo. We wish them that what they agreed, kwawakabva, norms and culture, tsika dzeupenyu, today you are one flesh, everything which you used to see hakusina,” he said.

“Ukarota uchiverenga tsamba bvarura machira . . . Kuwanda kwakaita vanhu, kana maona zvonetsa, invite us.

“I’m happy ndiyo tsika yakaitwa naMwari. Musha wavo, mhuri musha, nyika ichikura saizvozvo . . . pamusha ndepababa, asi amai kana vachishanda nesimba, panobuda zita raamai, mabasa emudzimai anofamba dunhu. Muroora kowoinda, enda unovaka musha, tsika dzako . . . newewo baba, tete vangu . . . Ngatichengetedzei tsika dzedu kuremekedzana, muzukuru ndasvika, sekuru vasvika. Matambudziko arimo, kana mabatanidzwa mava chinhu chimwe.”

The President also added that the large turnout at the venue served as a public testament to the couple’s union.

He reminded the newlyweds that marriage is a communal journey, advising them to seek counsel from elders and the community during times of conflict rather than dealing with hardships in isolation.

Turning to the roles within an African household, the President said while traditional norms recognise the man as the head of the home, the reputation and success of a family are heavily driven by the industriousness of the wife.

“I am happy because these are our customs, this is how we multiply. The man is the father of the house, but if you get a hardworking and righteous wife, the home will be known because of her. You are now one, stay that way,” President Mnangagwa added.

The President gave the newly wed couple a pure three-year-old Brahman pedigree bull.

Dr Tagwirei gifted his son 33 hectares of land in Umwinsidale worth US$15 million and US$2,5 million in cash, while the President’s sons gave the couple US$100 000 in cash as a wedding gift.

The high-profile celebration brought together the country’s elite, drawing a stellar guest list from Government, business, sport and international entertainment circles.

Popular American R&B group Boyz II Men serenaded the guests with a live performance at the lavish wedding of Taonanyasha and Poneso after making a surprise appearance.

Their coming to Zimbabwe was a closely guarded secret.

Among the senior Government officials in attendance were the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube; the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr George Guvamatanga; Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabhiza and former Finance Minister Cde Patrick Chinamasa.

Other notable political figures and Cabinet members present included Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Dr Frederick Shava, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Mr Michael Reza.