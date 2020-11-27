Empowering opportunities for girls in Zimbabwe drives Madison West’s Maka Chikowero 

“It is such a wonderful thing to be able to raise awareness for girls who can’t for themselves,” she said.

Focus on advocacy

She became a founding member of Rozaria Girls Club USA, which encourages feminism and volunteer acts among youth in Madison. It also has conducted fundraisers to send sports kits to sister clubs in Zimbabwe.

She then branched out when she started MTC Educate A Girl Inc., and is founder and president. A local soccer club, MTC Sirens, also was established.

She said tropical cyclone Idai in 2019 left many girls orphaned in Zimbabwe and that prompted her to want to start the nonprofit.

Work recognized

For her efforts, Chikowero was one of 147 individuals from 42 countries who was nominated for the 2020 International Children’s Peace Prize.

She also was nominated for a “2020 #SheInspiresMe” award, sponsored by the Chicago Red Stars women’s professional soccer club, and was one of three finalists in the youth (under 18) category.

On Monday, she was named the winner of the youth award.