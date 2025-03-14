Source: Empowerment boost for Zanu PF Manicaland youth –Newsday Zimbabwe

RULING Zanu PF party Manicaland province youth have received a major boost after President Emmerson Mnangagwa donated mining equipment and fishing permits to empower them.

Zanu PF deputy secretary for youth affairs John Paradza announced the donation during a provincial youth inter-district meeting at Murambinda.

The event was attended by Zanu PF Manicaland youth chairperson Stanley Sakupwanya, Manicaland chairperson Tawanda Mukodza and Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Misheck Mugadza.

Mnangagwa donated mining equipment which included compressors and hammer mills worth US$40 000.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa gave us mining equipment which is worth US$40 000,” Paradza said.

“We were also given fishing permits. President Mnangagwa last year launched the Munhumutapa Housing Scheme in Masvingo province.”

Sakupwanya welcomed the donation.

“We are going to make good use of the mining equipment,” he said.

“Since we have been empowered, we don’t want to see the youths engaging in drug abuse.”