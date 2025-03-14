Source: Govt to regulate AI use -Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT says it is committed to advancing the ethical and strategic implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country.

ICT permanent secretary Beaullar Chirume said this during a validation workshop on AI Ethics Readiness Assessment Methodology held in the capital on Wednesday to map out Zimbabwe’s future in AI while addressing potential risks.

“We are in a digital era where AI applications such as Meta AI, DeepSeek and ChatGPT have taken our cyberspace by storm, exposing us to possible vulnerabilities online,” she said.

“We need to be prepared as a people. We need to be vigilant going forward.”

Chirume thanked Unesco for developing a framework for the moral advancement and application of AI.

“In order to guarantee accountability, responsibility, transparency and the requisite rules in a number of crucial policy areas, including gender, the environment and communication and information, the recommendation outlines the steps that member States must take,” she said.”

The government bureaucrat said Zimbabwe was conducting a readiness assessment regarding application and adaptability of AI.

“The instruments suggested in the recommendation, such as the Readiness Assessment Methodology, are among the crucial implementation pillars.”

Unesco regional director and representative Ms Nisha said AI presented numerous challenges.

“We explored AI’s potential and risks, as well as the necessity for strong ethical frameworks to direct its use in a way that upholds human rights, encourages equity and supports openness,” Nisha said.

“It is a representation of our shared vision for an ethical AI environment in Zimbabwe that emphasises inclusivity and accountability while being consistent with our national interests and values.”

United Nations resident co-ordinator Edward Kallon said AI was a key driver of the fourth industrial revolution.

“In view of these realities, countries across the globe are increasingly positioning themselves to take full advantage of opportunities presented by these technological innovations and in particular, artificial intelligence, to advance their respective national development agendas and, consequently, transform the lives of their citizens,” Kallon said.

“It is, however, also true that as transformative as these technologies are, there are many risks associated with them, both inherent and overt, that cannot be overlooked hence must be addressed by countries to ensure development and application of AI systems in both the public and private sectors are ethically compliant.”