Source: entrepreneur, architect Mandishona dies | The Herald

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwean entrepreneur and architect Mr Daniel Mandishona has died. Mr Mandishona reportedly died on Monday afternoon while working in his office.

Circumstances on his death by yesterday were not clear.

His death was confirmed by his close friend Mr Sydney Bolt Hambira who said Mr Mandishona collapsed and died in his office .

“We do not know what transpired but he was found lying down in his office. We are still waiting for the post mortem results,” Mr Hambira said.

Mr Hambira described him as a hard worker who was dedicated and committed to his work saying his death was also a great loss to most people and the nation at large.

“He is remembered for his hard work and was a great inspiration to others. I am deeply touched. It’s shocking and unbelievable to loose such a knowledgeable guy full of wisdom,” he said.

Zimpapers Group chief executive officer, Mr Pikirayi Deketeke, said Zimpapers will greatly miss him for his architectural work he did to improve the standards of the organisation.

“Mr Mandishona will be greatly missed for the work he did. He transformed Zimpapers on architectural work since he changed Star FM to a refurbished radio station, one of the amazing design in the Zimpapers Group. He also designed Capitalk studios, which were converted into beautiful station and he also did work at Manica Post and The Herald. This was well appreciated,” said Mr Deketeke.

Mr Mandishona was born in Harare in 1959 and brought up by his maternal grandparents in Mbare. In 1976 he was expelled from Goromonzi Secondary School and lived in London from 1977-1992. He first studied Graphic Design then Architecture at the Bartlett School, University College London.