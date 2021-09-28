Source: Man killed over pieces of trotters | The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

FIVE men today appeared at the Mbare Magistrates Court in Harare on allegations of beating to death their friend whom they accused of stealing pieces of cooked pork.

Itiel Mujeri (43), Daniel Nyamupindidza (43), Joshua Mahuni (48), Moses Nhamo (51), Benjamin Mapondera (45) were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mr Rangarirayi Gakanje.

The State led by Mr Joe Chikoto alleges that on September 25, the now deceased was at Gravel Shops in Ushewokunze in Harare when he was tasked by the five to prepare pork trotters.

It is said that after preparing them, one of the five noted that the late, whose name is not on State papers, had stolen some pieces.

Irked by his behaviour, they then assaulted him, resulting in his death at Sally Mugabe Hospital later that day.