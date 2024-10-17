Source: EU bankrolls govt’s new US$80m project –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE European Union (EU) is set to sign an US$80 million project with government with more details to be announced next week, it has been revealed.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe Development Partners Dialogue Forum in Harare yesterday, EU ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann said there was need for close co-operation between Zimbabwe and the European bloc for national and economic development.

He said they had also discussed developmental programmes with the government at the meeting.

“For the European Union, I was in a position to announce a new programme of about US$80 million which we are going to sign next week with the Minister of Finance,” he said.

“But at the same time, we also need close co-operation between us as Team Europe, the European Union and EU member states, the Ministry of Finance and the line ministries.

“Why? Because do any of the programmes — agriculture, biodiversity, resilience, devolution, etc — need input also from the governmental side, we want to align with the national development strategies and, therefore, it is necessary to have close co-operation.”

The diplomat applauded the government’s efforts to consult development partners and the continuous efforts in clearing the national debt and arrears.

He said the EU will be working closely with the government to make the National Development Strategy 1 a success.

“I think that brought us to another topic, the National Development Strategy 2, which is in the making. We were very pleased to hear today that the government is seeking also consultations with the development partners,” von Kirchmann said.

“We stand ready to have that in the next couple of months and we hope we can give a good input to that discussion. Finally, the minister talked about the area clearance and debt resolution process.

“I think from our side we are a very committed partner as the European Union. We want Zimbabwe to succeed in that process, because potentially it gives the country access to sovereign lending and, therefore, it is an important factor in making the Vision 2030 a reality.”