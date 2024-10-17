Source: Karoi acting secretary up for US$53K fraud –Newsday Zimbabwe

KAROI Town Council acting secretary Tongai Namisala has been dragged to court facing charges of fraud and criminal abuse of office.

Namisala appeared before magistrate Edward Verenga on Monday.

He was remanded out of custody to October 31 on US$500 bail.

Prosecutor Reginald Chawora told the court that last November, Marlon Mapika (42) of Whitecliff South, Harare, was assigned by the Local Government and Public Works ministry to work as lead planner for Karoi Town Council’s master plan.

He was paid US$180 000.

“On an unknown date, the accused using his capacity as Karoi council acting town secretary, contacted the lead planner demanding US$36 000 which is 20 % of the total project. A total of US$30 000 was transferred into the accused’s account,” Chawora told the court.

The State further alleged that Namisala, on another date, contacted Mapika claiming that he urgently needed US$20 000 to buy a service station stand in Chikangwe high-density suburb.

As a result, Namisala was given US$600, the court heard.

“On another occasion, Namisala demanded US$3 000 that he said was meant for second term school fees for his children and the leader planner gave him the money,” Chawora told the court.

“On the other occasion, the accused further made demands of US$2 000 while at Rainbow Towers and he was handed the amount in cash.

“On another occasion, Namisala asked for US$1 000 from Mapika that he was given by one of the lead planner members. Namisala was given the amount in cash at his Candrid Petroleum service station.”

It is further alleged that Namisala visited the master plan team twice at their residence in Chiedza, where he was given US$2 000 on each occasion.

Namisala further demanded US$4 000, US$6 000, US$2 000 on various occasions.

“As a result, the lead planner (Mapika) suffered a total loss of US$53 700 meant for the developmental of master plan,” the court heard.

Namisala, who spent the weekend in remand prison, was not asked to plead.

The State will produce evidence in the form of mobile money transfer and bank transfer records.

Namisala is represented by Shepard Hokoma of Masawi and Associates.