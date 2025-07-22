Source: EUZ president in soup over missing funds -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Educators Union of Zimbabwe (EUZ) president Tafadzwa Munodawafa, has been reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) over missing teachers’ funds.

The report was copied to the Primary and Secondary Education ministry, where the disgruntled teachers are requesting an appointment with the minister to discuss their woes.

In a memo addressed to Zacc leaked to the NewsDay, the teachers singled out Munodawafa and secretary-general Tapedza Zhou as the culprits.

“We, the undersigned, bring to your attention serious allegations of corruption and dishonesty involving Tapedza Zhou and Tafadzwa Munodawafa, leaders of the EUZ organisation. Our investigations revealed a pattern of deceit and embezzlement that warrants your immediate attention,” the association spokesperson Donald Murondiwa wrote in the memo.

The report revealed the swindling of teachers in Gokwe, Midlands province, where members contributed to a residential stands facility, which funds were withdrawn without teachers’ consent, and the bank account was subsequently closed without their knowledge.

“Zhou and Munodawafa agreed with EUZ members in Gokwe, promising to facilitate the acquisition of residential stands through Gokwe Town Council in exchange for payment into a CBZ bank account.

“Members made payments from 2022 as evidenced by receipts (submitted). Without informing the members, the duo closed the CBZ account, concealing the funds. Upon discovering the account closure, members demanded refunds, but Zhou and Munodawafa ignored their requests,” the report said.

It further indicated that they also discovered that funds were transferred from the association’s account every month to Munodawafa’s relatives’ CBZ account without any justification.

“We are asking for Zacc to investigate these allegations and take necessary action against the duo for embezzlement, breach of trust, corruption and unlawful removal of members from the group. We believe that a thorough investigation will reveal the extent of the corruption and ensure justice for the affected members,” the teachers alleged.

Munodawafa is also accused of unilaterally approving expenditures without following due process. She is accused of authorising the purchase of personal vehicles and is allegedly to be receiving monthly rentals of US$1 500 for a private residence without procurement committee approval or membership consultation.

Munodawafa is currently facing criminal charges involving the union funds at the Tredgold Magistrate’s Court. The membership is concerned that the case has tarnished the public service and undermined public trust in the union.

The association also sought an appointment with the minister, saying the issue has created significant unrest within the teaching community, adding that without swift and meaningful engagement, morale and public trust will deteriorate.

I write to you in my capacity as the vice-president of the Educators Union of Zimbabwe (EUZ) to respectfully request an urgent appointment with your esteemed office to deliberate on critical matters affecting both our union and the broader teaching profession in Zimbabwe.

“As a key stakeholder in the education sector, EUZ believes in constructive engagement and collaboration with the ministry to promote stability, transparency, and improved welfare for our educators.

“We believe that timely dialogue is crucial in addressing the growing concerns within our ranks and restoring confidence in the system. The core agenda of our proposed meeting includes: Corruption allegations within the union, including the controversial dismissal of Mr Tapedza Zhou as secretary-general and the implications for internal democracy and accountability,” Mollyn Banda, the association vice- president, said.

EUZ was registered in 2021 and it currently represents 6 000 teachers across the country and all of whom contribute monthly subscriptions of US$8.

Munodawafa and Zhou were not readily available for comment yesterday.