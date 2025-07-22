Source: Press desks to be re-introduced in courts -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is working on the re-introduction of Press desks in courts for the media, which plays integral part of the justice delivery system.

Speaking to journalists in Beitbridge on Thursday, JSC secretary Walter Chikwanha said the media is one of the major stakeholders in justice delivery and consideration to re-introduce desks for the media in courts is being made.

“The media is an important part of the court,” he said.

“You are one of the major stakeholders and we will consider re-introducing Press desks for reporters.”

Chikwanha was in the border town as part of his awareness meetings for the rolling out of the Intergrated Electronic Case Management Systems in Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces.

The system has already been introduced in Matabeleland North and Mashonaland Central.

“We should be start implementing on October 1 this year and we expect people to embrace it. We will interrogate the use of AI in transcription and interpretation,” Chikwanha said, explaining his purpose of visit.

Earlier in the meeting with stakeholders, Chikwanha appealed to members of the JSC to embrace and educate the community about the advantages of the new system.

He said E-Hubs will be introduced at courts, police stations and traditional leaders’ homes for the easy access of the system to litigants.

An electronic case management system (ECMS), also known as an integrated electronic case management system (IECMS), is a digital platform designed to streamline and automate the management of legal cases from initiation to completion.

It involves electronic case filing, automatic case allocation, tracking and virtual hearings, enhancing accessibility, efficiency and transparency within the judicial system.