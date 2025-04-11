Ex-CCC legislator fined US$500

Prosper Dembedza, Herald Correspondent

FORMER CCC legislator Amos Chibaya and four accomplices evaded jail time after being fined US$500 (or six months) each for participating in an unlawful gathering.

The group were also handed six-month suspended jail terms, meaning they do not go inside this time but will if they are convicted of a similar offence within the next five years.

Chibaya, Cosmas Machingauta, Monica Mukwada, Aletta Viremai and Lancelot Tungwarara, faced charges over their gathering on January 14, 2023.

In her ruling, the magistrate recognised that all accused were first offenders and had made significant contributions to the community.

She emphasised their philanthropic efforts but noted that the gathering was premeditated. Imposing a custodial sentence, she argued, would unduly burden their families.

The gathering occurred at Machingauta’s residence in Budiriro 5B, Harare, with around 25 people invited via social media.  Attendees wore CCC-branded attire and chanted slogans when police arrived in response to a tip-off regarding a disturbance.

