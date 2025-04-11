Teacher fined US$200 for whipping learner

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

A HARARE teacher has been fined US$200 for assaulting a 12-year-old learner, inflicting injuries that required medical attention.

Brian Muza (35) was convicted by Harare magistrate Ms Jacqueline Gara, who imposed a five-month prison sentence, which was wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In addition, Muza was ordered to pay a US$200 fine.

The incident occurred at ZRP Support Unit College in Chikurubi on March 12 at around 8am.

The victim, a class monitor, had collected books from a previous lesson and was heading to the staff room to hand them over to another teacher.

Upon returning to the classroom, he encountered Muza, who was the teacher on duty.

Muza entered the noisy classroom and administered corporal punishment to all learners for their disruptive behaviour.