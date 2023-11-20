Source: Ex-convict arrested for housebreaking spree – The Southern Eye

A 23-YEAR-OLD female ex-convict of no fixed abode has been arrested following a spate of housebreaking incidents.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele identified the woman as Sifiso Ncube.

Ncube was released from Mlondolozi Prison last week.

“On November 15 at around 12am, Ncube unlawfully entered four houses where she was using a hoe to forcefully open the doors. While inside she would steal valuables such as cash and cellphones as well as clothes,” Msebele said.

“At the first house she took a Huawei YS lite cellphone worth US$50 and a black dress. She went to the second house and took US$50 that was inside a wardrobe. “She proceeded to the third house and stole a black Samsung cellphone valued at 1 000 rand which was on the coffee table.”

Msebele said at the fourth house, Ncube found the complainant bathing and took a Black Vivo cellphone but she was seen while on her way out.

Msebele said the victim then mobilised neighbours leading to Ncube’s apprehension before she was handed over to the police.

The police spokesperson said Ncube was searched and all the stolen phones were recovered except cash.

“The owner of the stolen dress identified it since Ncube was wearing it. We advise members of the public to be careful even during the day as unlawful entry cases can happen anytime,” Msebele said.