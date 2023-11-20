Source: Karoi water meters vandal denied bail -Newsday Zimbabwe

A KAROI man who allegedly went on a rampage vandalising pre-paid water meters installed by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has been denied bail by the courts.

Nicholas Mazhaka (35) appeared before provincial magistrate Moreblessing Makati last week facing two charges of theft as defined in section 1(3g) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act [Chapter 9:23].

Prosecutor Shepherd Hokoma told the court that Mazhaka was not a suitable candidate for bail, adding that he was averse to development.

“This matter has both social and economic impacts in the community where it was committed. The State strongly opposes bail to the accused because he is against economic development.

“Crimes of vandalising public infrastructure are intended at stalling progress in crucial parastatals such as Zinwa. The State has the obligation of protecting its citizens against such bad elements of the society depriving others of enjoying access to water through vandalism of pre-paid meters,” Hokoma said.

He also told the court that Mazhaka was among the thieves who went on rampage stealing the pre-paid water meters installed by Zinwa at several households in Karoi suburbs of Chikangwe, Chiedza and Westview areas.

Mazhaka is facing two counts of theft.

It is the State case that on October 13 this year, Mazhaka went to a house in Chikangwe where he allegedly broke a prepaid water meter belonging to Joel Zilala.

“The act was aimed at depriving Zilala of the property and ownership, control or possession of the same property on behalf of Zinwa,” the State outline stated.

On the second count, Mazhaka allegedly went to another house on the same night and stole another pre-paid water meter belonging to Tafadzwa Kapikwa.

“The accused had no right to deprive the complainants in the matter and the value of stolen property is US$500.

Nothing was recovered after he destroyed the stolen pre-paid water meters. The State is strongly against granting bail to the accused,” Hokoma told the court.

Mazhaka’s luck ran out after he was spotted by a security guard at Tambawadya Primary School where he was breaking pre-paid meters.

He reportedly ran away leaving a sack containing five pre-paid water meters with defaced serial numbers.

Makati denied Mazhaka bail and remanded him in custody to November 30 this year.