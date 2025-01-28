Source: Ex-councillor duped of US$11k in fake NGO donation –Newsday Zimbabwe

This was revealed last week before Harare provincial magistrate Apollonia Marutya, after the complainant Claudious Nyashanhu dragged Gilbert Kanokanga to court on allegations of fraud.

A FORMER councillor for Beatrice ward 16 and war veteran reportedly lost US$11 000 last year to a suspected fraudster who allegedly promised to secure him US$2 million from a non-governmental organisation for use in community development and campaign purposes.

Kanokanga was remanded in custody to today pending bail application

According to prosecutor Tinotenda Masimba, sometime in July 2024, Kanokanga approached Nyashanu saying he wanted to compose a song for the Sadc summit which was being hosted by Zimbabwe.

He allegedly requested Nyashanhu to assist him and they recorded the song together.

The court heard that after some time Kanokanga went to Nyashanhu’s house and lied to him that he had capacity to secure a donation of US$2 million.

The court heard that Kanokanga allegedly told the former councillor that he was well-connected and could secure a donation from an NGO which Nyashanhu could use for community development.

Nyashanhu believed Kanokanga was able to facilitate the donation which he intended to utilise for his campaign.

Kanokanga allegedly advised Nyashanhu that he needed to pay logistical costs before the donation was made.

Initially, Kanokanga instructed Nyashanhu to pay US$600 which he said was for registration fees.

Later on, Kanokanga advised Nyashanhu that he needed to pay US$1 000 for a certificate of the youth.

The prosecutor further submitted that Kanokanga continued demanding money from Nyashanhu.

The total amount Nyashanhu gave to Kanokanga is US$11 000.

In September 2024, Kanokanga advised Nyashanhu that he had qualified for the donation and would receive the money within a two weeks.

Nyashanhu reportedly waited for the donation but nothing materialised.

However, Kanokanga continuously gave empty promises and later became evasive.

He realised that he had been duped and filed a police report.