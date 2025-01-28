Source: Policeman arrested for aiding illegal rank wars –Newsday Zimbabwe

A HARARE policeman, who is being accused of aiding wars over illegal ranks in Harare’s central business district was on Saturday arraigned before the courts charged with resisting arrest and abuse of duty.

Tonderai Manyika (34) was released on US$50 bail by Harare provincial magistrate Apollonia Marutya.

He is expected back in court on February 20 pending finalisation of investigations.

The complainant in the matter is the State represented by lan Murare who is also employed by ZRP stationed at Harare Central Police Station.

Prosecutor Tinotenda Masimba alleged that on January 23, Murare’s superiors received information that there was ongoing violence taking place at Corner Fidel Castro Road and Mbuya Nehanda Street in Harare due to wrangle over an illegal kombi rank between two men only known as Dhana and Frank.

It is alleged that Manyika was hired to intimidate other rank marshals since he is heavily built.

The court heard that on receiving the tip off, Murare and his team reacted swiftly and they went to the crime scene where Manyika and his accomplices ran in different directions in a bid to evade arrest.

Manyika was reportedly arrested at a nearby bar and was ordered to board a police vehicle but he refused and attempted to run away.

The State alleged that Murare ran after the accused and caught up with him but Manyika resisted arrest and assaulted the policeman.

The court heard that Murare and his reaction team managed to arrest him.