Source: Ex-Energy minister criticises ZETDC inspections -Newsday Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company

FORMER Energy minister Elton Mangoma has criticised plans by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) to force consumers to pay a US$25 inspection fee.

ZETDC last week announced mandatory inspection fees for electrical household, commercial and industrial installations.

The power utility said the inspections were meant to enhance user safety and ensure compliance with national standards.

Indications are that ZETDC stands to pocket over US$10 million during the exercise.

Mangoma, Energy and Power Development minister in the 2009-13 power sharing government, said the exercise was an admission of poor workmanship.

“This is unfortunate because this is an admission that the power utility did not do a good job at first the instance,” Mangoma said.

“You can only get connected when an inspection by ZETDC approves your installation, so what are we saying here?

“This is not even a priority. The key issue now is supplying power.”

Mangoma said there were between 300 000 and 400 000-plus connected houses countrywide when he was a minister.

He said the US$25 inspection fees was harsh.

“There are several blueprints that have not been implemented or followed up and literally, there is no light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

In a public notice, ZETDC announced a US$25 fee for general inspection and re-inspection of household electrical installations.

Additionally, generator owners will be required to pay verification and safety inspection fees based on generator capacity and type, with those up to 100kW levied US$5, above 100kW US$50.

The power utility also proposed what it called advanced safety inspection fees for generators below 100kW.

Several stakeholders have accused the power utility of poor prioritisation and imposing extortionate amounts.

ZETDC stakeholder relations executive Alaina Suliwa did not respond to questions sent to her.