Source: ZINARA rewards compliance, unveils stricter clampdown on errant motorists -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE (NewsDay Live) – The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced plans to roll out compliance initiatives, including licensing at tollgates, as part of its target to license a million vehicles by the end of 2025,

This was revealed at the “License and Win” promotion official prize handover ceremony held at the ZINARA Show Grounds office in Harare on Wednesday, where hundreds of participants, from a total of 792,662 motorists who entered the competition, won various prizes.

Speaking at the event, the agency’s chief executive officer, Nkosinathi Ncube said the promotion was part of measures introduced by ZINARA to achieve its strategic objective to increase compliance and accountability among road users.

“We remain committed to innovation, transparency, and service excellence. These initiatives are in line with our strategic objective of licensing 1 million cars by the end of this year, and this is also in keeping with our desire to reward responsible motorists,” said Ncube.

“It is exciting that many of our partners have come on board to support these ongoing initiatives, and we are confident that together we will achieve the million-mark mission.”

The event was attended and sponsored by various stakeholders, including 10\10 Technologies, Steward Bank, Old Mutual, Cell Insurance, and National Building Society.

Meanwhile, Ncube announced that ZINARA would be launching its fourth “License and Win” promotion in the third quarter of 2025.

“Between then and now, we will hold smaller campaigns lined up for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and Zimbabwe Agricultural Show where we take advantage of the vibrant business activities associated with these two major events,” he said.

“Together, we are building a Zimbabwe with better roads and a more accountable road user culture.”