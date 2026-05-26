Source: Ex-inmates turn from feared criminals to agents of change – herald

Mashudu Netsianda

Bulawayo Bureau

THEY once terrorised communities through armed robbery, carjacking and murder, crimes that condemned them to decades behind prison walls and earned them the stigma of being among society’s most feared men.

Today, however, five former inmates released from Khami Prison under a Presidential clemency order are determined to rebuild their lives and become instruments of economic empowerment, anti-crime advocacy and community transformation.

For years, prison cells and chains defined their existence. Many lost contact with their families, missed funerals, watched children grow up from afar and carried the burden of guilt for the pain they inflicted on victims and communities.

But after being released under a Presidential clemency order that saw more than 4 000 inmates freed, the five now speak the language of redemption, responsibility and second chances.

Cuthbert Manjere (46), Allen Moyo (39), Khululiwe Mema (45), Richard Fambirayi (46) and Bichael Mpofu (51) have formed an association called Ex-Convicts for Economic Development (4ED) to help former prisoners reintegrate into society while steering youths away from crime and drug abuse.

The five are among the first category of prisoners convicted of serious crimes such as armed robbery and murder to benefit from Presidential clemency under the Second Republic, a move they describe as life-changing.

Sitting together and reflecting on their journeys, the former inmates spoke candidly about regret, transformation and their determination to reclaim their dignity during an interview with Zimpapers.

Now united under the Ex-Convicts 4ED banner, the five former inmates say they want to rewrite not only their own stories, but also help prevent young people from taking the same destructive path they once travelled.

“I committed a series of crimes involving armed robbery and unlawful entry and my initial sentence was 53 years. However, after court remissions, I was left with an effective 30 years, which I was supposed to serve until my release on Presidential clemency last year in December,” said Manjere, now chairperson of the organisation.

“I had spent more than two decades behind bars when President Mnangagwa gave us another opportunity to live again. Society had every reason to reject us forever and I am deeply grateful for the mercy and trust shown to us. I do not want to waste this chance.”

Manjere’s voice trembled as he spoke about the emotional toll of prison life.

“There are things prison teaches you. You lose years that you can never recover. You lose relationships, opportunities and sometimes hope itself, but rehabilitation programmes and counselling made us realise we still have value as human beings,” he said.

Mpofu, convicted for carjacking and armed robbery in 2003, said prison became a place of painful self-reflection and transformation.

“When you are in prison for years, you reflect deeply. We saw lives destroyed, not only ours, but those of victims and our own families. We regret our past actions and today we want to be productive citizens who contribute positively to national development,” he said.

The former inmates said discussions about forming their organisation started while they were still incarcerated at Khami Prison on the outskirts of Bulawayo, where they participated in rehabilitation programmes, vocational training and counselling sessions.

Instead of returning to crime upon release, they resolved to support one another in pursuing lawful economic activities and rebuilding their lives.

Their immediate plea is for Government assistance through access to agricultural land and mining claims, which they believe would help them sustain themselves while creating employment opportunities for vulnerable youths and fellow ex-convicts.

“We are not asking for handouts. We want empowerment opportunities so we can work honestly and support our families. If we get land, we can farm. If we get mining claims, we can generate income and even employ youths who are vulnerable to crime and drug abuse,” said Mema, who was convicted of murder.

The former inmates say one of the greatest obstacles facing ex-convicts after release is economic exclusion. Without jobs, skills recognition, or access to capital because of their criminal records, many struggle to reintegrate into society and eventually relapse into criminal activities.

“People fear us because of our past. Some employers immediately reject us when they hear we were once in prison. Without opportunities, many ex-convicts end up going back to crime. We want to break that cycle,” said Moyo.