Court says politicians are first time offenders who should be given a chance to reform

Source: Ex-MPs Chibaya and Machingauta escape with fines following trial for illegal gathering – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmakers Amos Chibaya and Costa Machingauta have been spared jail by a Harare magistrate who fined them US$500 fine each following their recent conviction for participating in an unlawful gathering back in 2023.

The politicians and their three other party activists, Monica Mukwanda, Aletta Viremai and Lancelot Tungwarara were ordered to pay the fine or face six months in jail if they defaulted.

They were also sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In pronouncing sentence, magistrate Sharon Rakafa ruled that the five deserved a chance to reform given that they were first time offenders.

“They are first time offenders and they should be given a chance to reform,” she said.

“They are all breadwinners and each of them is involved in community work with the aim to empower the less privileged.”

Following trial, a total of 20 suspects were cleared of wrongdoing with the magistrate noting that they were caught in a dragnet arrest.

Rakafa said the state proved that Chibaya and his accomplices indeed mobilised for a gathering and were also wearing their party regalia at the time of their arrest.

The state proved that on January 14, 2023, the 25, including those who were acquitted, gathered at Machingauta’s Budiriro high density suburb home in Harare for a CCC political party members’ presidential assembly meeting.

The five, who were convicted were wearing CCC regalia that include caps, helmets and T-shirts, gathered at Machingauta’s home after an invitation sent via social media platforms by Tungwarara.

While at the gathering, they chanted the common CCC slogan, “Ngaapinde hake Mukomana, 2023 Chamisa chete chete” meaning “let the boy get in, 2023 Chamisa only”, according to the State.

Police in Budiriro received a tip-off over the gathering and went to investigate.

Upon arrival, the state said during trial, police observed that their conduct was disturbing the peace of a section of members of the public.

The police ordered them to disperse but they resisted, leading to their arrest, prosecutors said.