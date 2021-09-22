Source: Ex-VP Mphoko ruling further deferred | The Herald
Senior Court Reporter
FORMER Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s ruling on his application for discharge at the close of the State’s case was today further deferred to next month because of the unavailability of the magistrate handling the matter.
The matter was slated for October 15 when Harare regional magistrate Mr Trainos Utahwashwe is expected to be available to make the ruling.
Today, the former Vice President appeared before regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna.
