Source: President mourns ex-PSC chair Nzuwah | The Herald

Dr Nzuwah

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has sent a condolence message to the Nzuwah family following the death of former Public Service Commission chairman Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah yesterday.

The cause of his death was not immediately known.

Dr Nzuwah, who was 68, succeeded Mr Malcolm Thompson in 1992 as chairperson of the then Civil Service Commission and served for 26 years before his retirement in 2018, making him the longest serving member of the Commission.

In a statement, the President said the nation had been robbed of a long serving, dedicated and loyal civil servant.

“On behalf of the ruling party Zanu-PF, Government, my family and my own behalf, I express deep sorrow and grief to the Nzuwah family, especially to Mrs Nzuwah and the children who have lost a devoted husband, loving father and guardian.

“May they take comfort from the knowledge that the nation joins them in mourning his loss. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

He said Dr Nzuwah was an eminent academic, whose early scholarly works were in nationalist research in support of the liberation struggle.

“As a committed cadre, he placed his professional skills and career at the disposal of the struggle and his country soon after the attainment of our independence. Hence together with the likes of fellow academic contemporaries in the mould of the late national heroes Dr Tichaona Jokonya, Dr Charles Utete and the current Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and many others, were reassigned from the University of Zimbabwe to throw their weight behind public service,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the late Dr Nzuwah would be remembered in annals of bureaucracy as the first indigenous person to chair the Public Service Commission.

“He distinguished himself by ably superintending over the transformation of our civil service from a colonial bureaucracy serving minority interests to placing it at the service of the majority of our people in a post independent Zimbabwe,” the President said.