Source: Ex-Zimra accountant set to lose properties | The Sunday Mail

Nyore Madzianike

THE Prosecutor-General has filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to seize properties owned by a former Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) accountant, Tapuwa Chidemo.

The assets include company shares, houses, land and a vehicle, which the State alleges were purchased using money stolen from Zimra.

Chidemo was convicted of two counts of fraud, after manipulating the authority’s software used to pay out value-added tax (VAT) refunds to divert US$45 882,60 into his wife’s account and US$414 656 into his company’s bank account.

The State claims Chidemo used the stolen funds to acquire 280 shares in Parklane (Pvt) Ltd, a double-storey house in Glen Lorne, a residential flat and a Mercedes-Benz, as well as fund the development of a residential stand in Shawasha Hills.

Chidemo has challenged the forfeiture application, arguing that the properties were legitimately acquired.

The matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

The former Zimra accountant was initially sentenced to six years in prison before the court suspended one year on condition of good behaviour.

A further two years were suspended on condition he pays back US$450 538 to Zimra.

Chidemo, who had sole access to Zimra’s Paynet system used for VAT refunds, manipulated the software to divert funds into personal accounts of various persons and businesses.

The money would then be withdrawn later and handed over to him.

A total of US$45 882,60 was transferred into his wife’s account, while another US$414 656,01 found its way into Armeline Enterprises, a company he owned.

The State alleges that these funds were the cornerstone of his illicit property empire.

The court heard that, by using his log-in credentials — “T Chide”, he executed multiple fraudulent transactions.

In his defence, Chidemo argued that he was not the only one who had access to the payment system.

He also argued that his credentials were “T.E. Chidemo” and not “T Chide”.

In total, he was facing nine counts of fraud.

The court found him guilty on two counts after the State’s case faltered on the remaining seven counts due to insufficient evidence, particularly the absence of an audit report that could have corroborated the allegations.

Chidemo appealed to the Supreme Court against conviction and sentence. The appeal was dismissed for lack of merit.

“In the present appeal, it is our view that the court a quo did not err in dismissing the appeal on the basis of the cumulative effect of the evidence placed before the trial court,” reads the Supreme Court’s order handed down last week.

“The appeal is devoid of merit as there was no evidence of identity theft as claimed by the appellant.

“The appellant lied that his wife no longer used the bank card which was used in the second count.

“In this regard, the court a quo made a finding that the bank card was still being used by the wife.

“Consequently, the claim that the appellant’s wife in whose account some of the funds were transferred did not access those funds is devoid of merit.”

Armed with the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Prosecutor-General, in terms of the Money Laundering Act, filed an application for civil forfeiture of Chidemo’s properties.