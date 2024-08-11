Source: Zim more than ready for Sadc summit | The Sunday Mail

Southern African Development Community (SADC) Executive Secretary Elias Magosi (left) and SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials chairperson Ambassador Albert Chimbindi exchange notes at the Senior Officials meetings at new Parliament building in Mt Hampden. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Debra Matabvu

ZIMBABWE is now more than ready to host the 44th Ordinary Session of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit, which takes place in Mt Hampden on Saturday, a senior Government official has said.

President Mnangagwa will assume the chairpersonship of the regional bloc at the indaba, with Zimbabwe given an opportunity to lead the region on critical issues such as industrialisation, economic trade and integration, regional security and sustainable development over the next year.

The summit will be held under the theme “Promoting Innovation to unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC”.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Albert Chimbindi said Zimbabwe had met the standards set by SADC for hosting the event.

“We are more than ready for the region to experience the warm Zimbabwean hospitality, our rich and diverse culture and the organisational prowess of the Government of Zimbabwe,” said Amb Chimbindi.

Meetings that precede the Heads of State and Government Summit are already underway, with the Senior Officials meeting, which began on Thursday, ending today.

At the meetings, Zimbabwe officially took over the chairpersonship of the SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials from the Republic of Angola, marking the beginning of the process for the official handover of the SADC chairpersonship on Saturday.

The Council of Ministers meeting that commences on Tuesday will formulate the agenda for the main summit.

The issues up for discussion include financing of SADC, and programmes and projects being implemented by the regional bloc, as well as candidatures for continental and international organisations by member states.

“You may be aware that the SADC member states cooperate in various areas under the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan, a regional blueprint which covers a number of areas across the various sectors in the region,” added Amb Chimbindi.

“The meetings review progress made in all these commitments and proffer recommendations on the best way forward. What we have agreed as Senior Officials, who are the technical staff, is presented as recommendations to the ministers, and the ministers will report to the Heads of State for guidance and decisions.”

Representatives from the African Union, the African Development Bank and other international bodies will also attend the summit.

According to the full programme, the Senior Officials meeting ends today, with the adoption of the Annotated Agenda and Documents for the Council of Ministers.

On Tuesday, outgoing chairperson of the Council of Ministers and Angola’s Minister of External Relations Téte António will officially hand over the reins to Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava.

On the same day, Ambassador Shava will deliver his acceptance speech and host a reception for the SADC ministers.

On Wednesday, the Council of Ministers will conduct their meeting, chaired by Ambassador Shava, whilst the SADC and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa Investment Forum and Exhibition will be held at the Harare International Conference Centre.

President Mnangagwa will then present a SADC public lecture at the University of Zimbabwe on Thursday.

The same day will also see Senior Officials holding meetings to prepare for the Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Heads of State and Government will arrive on Friday, which will also see hosting of the Organ Troika Summit.

There will be a packed agenda on Saturday, with the highlight being President Mnangagwa’s assumption of the chairpersonship.

He will deliver his opening remarks and closing statement, and host a State banquet for Heads of State and Government, as part of a series of activities lined up for the main day.

On Sunday, the Heads of State and Government will visit the Geo Pomona Waste Management facility and the Museum of African Liberation.